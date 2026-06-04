The Coconino County Fair takes place over Labor Day Weekend each year. The 77th Annual Coconino County Fair returns Labor Day Weekend, Friday, September 4 through Monday, September 7, 2026, at the Fort Tuthill County Park Fairgrounds. For more than seven decades, the County Fair has celebrated agricultural traditions, community spirit, and family fun. This year’s event promises four full days of entertainment, contests, rides, food, and unforgettable memories. For the full schedule of events, contests, and entertainment and to purchase tickets, visit www.CoconinoCountyFair.com.