Coconino County Fair
Coconino County Fair
The Coconino County Fair takes place over Labor Day Weekend each year. The 77th Annual Coconino County Fair returns Labor Day Weekend, Friday, September 4 through Monday, September 7, 2026, at the Fort Tuthill County Park Fairgrounds. For more than seven decades, the County Fair has celebrated agricultural traditions, community spirit, and family fun. This year’s event promises four full days of entertainment, contests, rides, food, and unforgettable memories. For the full schedule of events, contests, and entertainment and to purchase tickets, visit www.CoconinoCountyFair.com.
Fort Tuthill County Park
$6-$10
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Coconino County Parks and Recreation
(928) 679-8000
fair@coconino.az.gov
Fort Tuthill County Park
2446 Fort Tuthill LoopFlagstaff, Arizona 86004