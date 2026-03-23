Coconino Humane Association Pet Adoption Event at Flagstaff Mall is May 30

From playful paws to curious noses pressed against new hands, pet adoption days at Flagstaff Mall offer meaningful moments that can turn into lifelong companionship.

In May, local rescue organizations will bring adoptable four-legged friends to Center Court, giving visitors the chance to spend time getting to know animals ready for their next chapter. Guests can also connect with the dedicated teams behind these efforts and learn how their work supports animal rescue, medical care and successful adoptions across Northern Arizona.

High Country Humane

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 23

Wagging tails and hopeful eyes will once again fill Center Court as High Country Humane, Flagstaff's regional shelter serving Coconino County, brings adoptable pets ready to meet their future families. Guests will have a chance to spend time with animals looking for loving homes while learning more about the important work the organization does across Coconino County, including providing shelter and medical care. Whether visitors are ready to adopt or simply want to meet some furry friends, the event offers a meaningful way to support local rescue efforts and perhaps make a life-changing connection.

Coconino Humane Association

Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 30

Looking for unconditional love? You'll find it at Coconino Humane Association's upcoming Dog Adoption Event! Visitors can meet adoptable dogs and cats while learning about the life-saving programs that support animals across Northern Arizona, making it a feel-good day where finding the paw-fect match is always the goal.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3626949-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: On Saturday May 30, 2026 at 12:00 - 16:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community