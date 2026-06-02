'Code of Creation' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the two-day-only Northern Arizona premiere of “Code of Creation” on Friday and Saturday, June 12 and 13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Meet the filmmaker, Mikki Willis, who will be in Sedona to host the film and do a live Q&A discussion after each screening. He will be joined by special guest Gregg Braden (who is featured in the film) at the June 12 screening.

“Code of Creation” follows renowned inventor David Schmidt as a search for new ways to treat cancer leads to an extraordinary and controversial discovery. Hidden codes within human DNA.

As Schmidt joins forces with scientists, researchers, and visionary thinkers to investigate the implications of this finding, what begins as a scientific pursuit evolves into a shocking revelation that could challenge conventional understanding of healing, human potential, and the deeper patterns woven into life itself.

If the code for creation has been hidden within us all along, are we on the verge of unlocking one of humanity’s greatest mysteries?

MIKKI WILLIS

Best-selling author and award-winning investigative filmmaker Mikki Willis is respected internationally for exposing corruption at the highest levels. His films have been used in high-profile criminal trials to exonerate innocent people from political persecution and to help secure victories in historic lawsuits against the most powerful forces in Big Media.

In 2005, he launched Elevate Film Festival, a global competition that challenged filmmakers to spotlight solutions to humanity’s greatest challenges. The one-of-a-kind event earned the title of “The World’s Largest Single-Screen Film Event.” Following a three-year tour, the festival evolved into Elevate Films, an independent, cause-driven production company. Since then, Elevate has created hundreds of breakthrough productions, including record-setting viral videos, television series, documentaries, and feature films.

In 2020, Willis released the first installment of his documentary series, Plandemic, which was shared by more than one billion people worldwide, making it the most viewed documentary series in history. Through his courageous work, Willis has gained an international following among audiences seeking alternative perspectives on health, governance, and the role of the media in shaping public perception.

GREGG BRADEN

Gregg Braden is a five-time New York Times best-selling author, scientist and pioneer in the emerging paradigm bridging science, social policy and human potential.

From 1979 to 1991, Gregg worked as a problem solver during times of crisis for Fortune 500 companies, including Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin) where he worked as a Senior Computer Systems Designer, and Cisco Systems, where he became the first Technical Operations Manager in 1991.

He continues problem-solving today, and his research resulted in the 2003 discovery of intelligent information coded into the human genome and the 2010 application of fractal time to predict future occurrences of past events.

Gregg’s work has led to 18 film credits, 13 award-winning books now published in over 40 languages, and he was a 2020 nominee for the prestigious Templeton Prize established by Sir John Templeton to honor “outstanding individuals who have devoted their talents to expanding our vision of human purpose and ultimate reality.”

He has presented his discoveries in 34 countries on six continents and has been invited to speak to The United Nations, Fortune 500 companies and the U. S. military.

“Code of Creation” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 13 at 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

