Eric is a powerful performer and consummate storyteller. With soaring vocals and organic arrangements, Eric writes from experience about the human condition - at times sensitive, at times humorous, always thought-provoking. His arrangements and delivery encompass a spectrum of styles, from delicate fingerpicking to raucous, bluesy bottleneck slide. Eric Ramsey won the 2022 International Blues Challenge Winner in Memphis Tennessee. He won the 2022 Wildflower Music Festival Peoples Choice Award and is a two-time champion of the Phoenix Blues Society's Blues Showdown. He is the winner of the Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Contest, a four-time featured performer at the Dripping Springs (TX) Songwriters Festival and has been tapped for the prestigious Songwriter's Showcase produced by Tempe Center for the Arts, filmed for PBS distribution. Eric has been active in the Arizona Valley music scene since the mid-70s, performing solo or as part of any number of bands. He has self-released five CDs: 2015 s debut Wills And Wonts, 2016 s acclaimed Up We Go, 2017 s bluesy, resonator soaked It s A Rough World, Baby and his most recent studio album Road Of Man. 2018 saw the release of Rough, Raw Or Wrong: LIVE, recorded in concert. Eric is a favorite on the Folk and Blues Festival circuits, not only for his dynamic performances but for his open tuning and slide guitar workshops.