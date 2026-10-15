CoffeeHouse Concert: John Coinman

John Coinman is a musician and actor who you may have spotted in the recent western movie, Horizon. John Coinman writes and sings songs of the Southwest. His music has appeared in numerous movies, and he writes and performs with Kevin Costner's Modern West Band. John lives on long standing family ranch in Tucson. John Coinman is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Tucson, Arizona who has recorded six solo albums along with several award-winning music videos. His video of Long Way From Home won the Best International Music Video of 2021 at the Procida Film Festival in Italy and Best Music Video of 2021 Directors Circle Festival Of Shorts in the US. He has had numerous songs in films and on television including a featured piece in the upcoming 2024 film Horizon: An American Saga. He's the co-founder of Kevin Costner & Modern West (KCMW) and was the Music Supervisor for the film Dances With Wolves. He's been touring internationally with KCMW since 2006 and has recorded 5 albums of original songs with the band including the companion CDs to the award winning TV series Hatfields And McCoys and Yellowstone. He has collaborated with many other notable artists including John Densmore of The Doors, James Intveld, Michael Blake (the writer of Dances With Wolves), Amy Rigby, Tony Gilkyson (of Lone Justice and X), Teddy Morgan, and 4 time grammy winner Alfonso Rodenas. Creative And Dreams Music Network has recently been re-releasing Coinman's songs which have done well on the Heritage Music Chart and The Chart Of Gold in the UK.