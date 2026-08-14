CoffeeHouse Concert: Mike Greenleaf

"Mike Greenleaf is a Seattle born singer-songwriter and collector of songs now living in Arizona’s Valley of The Sun. Mike has been writing and performing for over 50 years. His songwriting is heart-felt, intelligent, at times humorous, deeply personal and influenced by a wide variety of musical styles. He writes genuine songs about real life.

Over the years Mike has developed a charming, eclectic, individual approach to finger-style guitar, and his smooth, warm baritone voice has an easy, open, intimate style that speaks directly to the heart, allowing a gentle spirit of hope and kindness to shine through.

Coffeehouse Concerts showcases local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music each month from September through April. The series features a variety of acoustic, contemporary, and traditional styles of music. This concert is arranged and hosted by Jo Berger and presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library."