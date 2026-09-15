CoffeeHouse Concert: Ryan Biter

"Flagstaff-based singer-songwriter Ryan Biter brings grit, soul, and raw emotion to his music, blending heartfelt storytelling, and notes of country with expansive fingerstyle guitar. With a voice reminiscent of Amos Lee, Chris Stapleton, and Teddy Swims, Biter’s songs are equal parts catchy, vulnerable, irreverent, and deeply human. As he says, you can think of him as a guitar-slinging Mr. Rogers for messed-up adults. He invites audiences along for an honest, emotional, and occasionally weird adventure.

Coffeehouse Concerts showcases local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series features a variety of acoustic, contemporary, and traditional styles of music. "