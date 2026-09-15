CoffeeHouse Concert: Ryan Biter
CoffeeHouse Concert: Ryan Biter
"Flagstaff-based singer-songwriter Ryan Biter brings grit, soul, and raw emotion to his music, blending heartfelt storytelling, and notes of country with expansive fingerstyle guitar. With a voice reminiscent of Amos Lee, Chris Stapleton, and Teddy Swims, Biter’s songs are equal parts catchy, vulnerable, irreverent, and deeply human. As he says, you can think of him as a guitar-slinging Mr. Rogers for messed-up adults. He invites audiences along for an honest, emotional, and occasionally weird adventure.
Coffeehouse Concerts showcases local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series features a variety of acoustic, contemporary, and traditional styles of music. "
Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov