Colors of the Sky: From Golden Hour to the Dark of Night

Part of the Flagstaff Plein Air Painting and Photography Festival.

Tuesday, October 6, 2026, 5:00 - 8:00pm

Sunset and twilight progress in specific phases defined by the sun’s angle below the horizon. This sequence moves from the warm, soft light of the Golden Hour to Sunset, then transitions through Civil Twilight, then Nautical Twilight, and finally enters Astronomical Twilight. Join us as cultural astronomer Dr. Danielle Adams, PhD (Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition) discusses what is happening as these changes unfold with their distinct color shifts, what to look for as an artist, and how the changing appearance of twilight and nighttime skies have inspired people throughout history. This will be a fascinating presentation for all, and artists are welcome to bring your sketchbooks and medium of choice.In partnership with the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition in celebration of Flagstaff’s 25th anniversary designation as the first International Dark Sky Community.

Cost: $20, Light refreshments included.

Register: https://www.flagstaff-arts.org/2026-workshops/danielle-adams