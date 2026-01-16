The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a very special live concert event “Coming Home: The Music of James Taylor” starring James Gedeon on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

James Gedeon is a singer-songwriter and solo acoustic performer whose intimate tribute show — “Coming Home: The Music of James Taylor” — has been connecting with audiences in listening rooms, theaters, and concert venues across the country.

The concert is an intimate acoustic performance that brings audiences closer to the heart of James Taylor’s timeless songs. With a deep reverence for the music, Gedeon presents these timeless songs in their purest form — capturing the warmth of Taylor’s vocal style and the nuance of his distinctive guitar work, while sharing the stories behind the music in a way that draws audiences in and makes them feel right at home.

Whether it’s the uplifting message of “Shower the People,” the inherent longing of “Fire and Rain,” or the celebration of “Your Smiling Face,” the result is an authentic, heartfelt experience that honors Taylor’s legacy while creating the unmistakable feeling of coming home—where audiences are welcomed and connected from the very first note.

A veteran of the New York music scene, Gedeon has performed at legendary venues including The Village Gate and The Red Lion, and has shared stages with artists such as America, The Marshall Tucker Band, Billy Joel and Kenny Rogers. His "Coming Home" performances have been praised as “a truly uncanny tribute to James Taylor” (ESPN Radio).

In addition to Coming Home, Gedeon also tours nationally with "Taylor Simon King", a collaborative tribute celebrating the music of James Taylor, Carly Simon, and Carole King.

“Coming Home: The Music of James Taylor” takes the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

All tickets include a meet-and-greet with James Gedeon in the lobby after the show.

Tickets are available online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org, at the box office, or by calling 928-282-1177. The Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.