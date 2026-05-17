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Community Assistance: Helping Families in Need

Community Assistance: Helping Families in Need

If you need help applying for or renewing AHCCCS Health Insurance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other government assistance programs*, Helping Families in Need is here to help. While their mission is primarily to help families with children, individuals without children needing assistance are also welcome. Helping Families in Need is available every other Thursday from 9 am - 1 pm at the library. Drop in or call 1-800-298-4346 to set an appointment. Helping Families in Need is a non-profit organization whose mission is to make a lasting change in the lives of Arizona's children and their families by securing affordable health care and other resources for those most in need. *Note: This organization cannot help with government phone/internet programs. If you need help with those, please visit the Ask a Librarian Desk for assistance. 

Prescott Public Library
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info