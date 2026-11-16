Cookie House Decorating for Kids
Cookie House Decorating for Kids
Decorate graham cracker houses at the 19th annual Cookie House Decorating event! For children of all ages. Seating is limited, so make your group's reservation today. One adult "helper" per child, please. This will make the program available to more children. Register at the Youth Desk or call 928.777.1537. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov