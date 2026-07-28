'Couture' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Couture” showing Aug. 7-13 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Academy Award-winner Angelina Jolie stars as Maxine, an American filmmaker who arrives in Paris during the frenzy of Fashion Week.

Drawn into a love story with a familiar collaborator as her path intersects with women of different ages and cultural backgrounds — all fighting to take control of their own destinies — Maxine finds herself on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery that forces her to confront the choices shaping her life.

“One of the most vulnerable and layered performances of Jolie’s career.” — Next Best Picture

“Couture” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Aug. 7-13. Showtimes will be Friday, Monday and Thursday, Aug. 7, 10 and 13 at 3:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 8 at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.