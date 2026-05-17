Craft with the Junk Lady- Decorative Boxes
Craft with the Junk Lady- Decorative Boxes
Sign up to create a unique piece of art with Shari Keith, the Junk Lady! Teens ages 12 to 18 will utilize recycled materials to create their own long-lasting piece of functional art- decorative boxes to store your treasures. Junk Lady is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library as part of the 2026 Summer Reading Program.
Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov