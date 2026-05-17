Craft with the Junk Lady- Personal ARTifacts
Craft with the Junk Lady- Personal ARTifacts
Sign up to create a unique piece of art with Shari Keith, the Junk Lady! Youth ages 7 to 11 will utilize recycled materials to create their own long-lasting piece of art- a personal ARTifact. Junk Lady is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library as part of the 2026 Summer Reading Program.
Prescott Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov