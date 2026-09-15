CrafTea Time: Wood Slice Pumpkins

Come sip tea and make crafts in this in-person craft program for adults. This month, we will paint wood slices to look like pumpkins. This craft is designed for all skill levels and is led by instructor Danielle Derois. Due to limited supplies and materials, registration is limited to 25 people, and each registrant is restricted to one craft per month. Group registration is not permitted, individual sign-ups only. Craft is subject to change. CrafTea Time takes place monthly from September through May and is presented with funding from the Friends of Prescott Public Library.