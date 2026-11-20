Cubism: an Art Hive group exhibition
Cubism: an Art Hive group exhibition
Inspired by the revolutionary art movement that challenged traditional perspectives, Cubism brings together the artists of The Art Hive for a playful exploration of form, shape, and perspective.
Opening Reception: Friday, November 27 | 5–8 PM
Join us for an evening of art, community, and creative discovery! Explore the exhibition, meet the artists, and cast your vote for the People's Choice Award.
Free and open to the public!
Art Hive
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Art Hive
928-308-4393
Gallery@arthive.space
Art Hive
203 N CortezPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-308-4393
Gallery@arthive.space