'Dance of the Wild' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-day-only Northern Arizona premiere of “Dance of the Wild” on Friday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Meet one of the main characters of the film. Mustang trainer and medicine horse facilitator Michelle Peterson will be in Sedona to host the film and do a live Q&A discussion after the screening.

“Dance of the Wild” is an award-winning documentary that takes you on a poetic journey into humanity’s timeless bond and fascination with the wild horse — a connection that mirrors our relationship to nature, spirit, and the deeper layers of the soul.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Chance Foreman, the film takes you through sweeping landscapes, intimate stories, and teachings rooted in natural law. It reveals why wild horses are more than symbols of American heritage — they are sentient, mystical beings whose wisdom is vital to our survival and evolution.

At its heart, the film celebrates the sacredness of Mustangs and the urgent need to protect and honor them as irreplaceable national treasures and profound teachers of the unseen world.

As modern pressures threaten both the Earth and all living beings, “Dance of the Wild” invites viewers on a journey of remembrance: a return to heart, to land, and to the ancient magic shared between human and horse.

Ultimately, the film poses a profound question: What if this sacred relationship holds the key to our collective healing and evolution?

“Dance of the Wild” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m. with mustang trainer Michelle Peterson present for a live Q&A discussion.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

