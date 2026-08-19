'Deaf' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Deaf” showing Aug. 28-Sept. 3 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Deaf” was the big winner at the Berlin International Film Festival last year and has been a hit with festival audiences and critics around the world.

Ángela, a deaf woman, is expecting a child with her hearing partner, Héctor. Ángela's deafness raises concerns during her pregnancy regarding connecting with her daughter. Post-delivery, Héctor supports her as she learns to mother in a society lacking adequate accommodations for the hearing-impaired.

Ángela faces the challenges of raising her daughter in a world not made for her.

“Deaf” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Aug. 28-Sept. 3. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28, 29 and 30 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 2 and 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

