The Holland Community Center is proud to present the Fifth Annual Desert Foothills Book Festival on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holland Community Center (34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale, Ariz.). This free event invites readers of all ages to meet local authors, browse and purchase signed books across every genre, enter exciting raffles and support literacy in Arizona.

This year’s festival will once again include a special giveaway: the first 100 attendees will receive a free book and gift box. These curated boxes offer a unique literary experience by pairing newly released novels with specially selected, book-related gifts.

Attendees can also enjoy excellent local dining options on-site, featuring the Dee-Lites food truck alongside specialty drinks from the Reckon Coffee Company and delicious vegan desserts from Aaron’s Vegan Bakery.

To learn more about the Desert Foothills Book Festival and view a list of participating authors, visit https://desertfoothillsbookfestival.com.