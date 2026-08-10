'Diamonds' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Diamonds” showing Aug. 21-27 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

The Italian box office sensation “Diamonds” is getting rave reviews in festivals around the world and from critics and audiences. It is an homage to the movies and to the art of costume design.

A film director calls all his favorite actresses to film a movie set in Rome in the 70s that tells the vicissitudes revolving around a prestigious tailoring. He wants to make a film about women but he doesn’t reveal much: he observes them, takes cue.

He throws them into another era, in a past where the noise of the sewing machines fills a workplace handled and populated by women, where men have minor and marginal roles and cinema can be told from another point of view: the one of costume.

Between loneliness, passions, anxieties, heartbreaking absence and unbreakable bonds, reality and fiction permeate, as well as the lives of the actresses and those of the characters, the competition and the sisterhood, the visible and the invisible.

“Diamonds” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Aug. 21-27. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Aug. 21, 22, 23 and 24 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 25, 26 and 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.