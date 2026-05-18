"Hands on learning about fossils and dinosaurs. A great activity for dinosaur fans. Presented by The Highlands Center. For children, ages 7-12. Space is limited, so register today! Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537.

Dino Dig with The Highlands Center is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. Dino Dig with The Highlands Center is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. "