Dinosaur Encounter on the Library Lawn!
Dinosaur Encounter on the Library Lawn!
Get up close and personal with dinosaurs at the library! For youth of all ages. Please note: This special event will take place on the Library Lawn, on the east side of the building. For more information, please call the Youth Desk at 928.777.1537. Dino Crew Entertainment's Dinosaur Encounter is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov