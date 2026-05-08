Dive into a Hands-on Craft During JCPenney Kids Zone at Flagstaff Mall May 9

Families ready for a morning of imagination and hands-on fun can circle Saturday, May 9, on their calendars. From a larger-than-life character visit to creative craft activities that keep kids engaged and entertained, Flagstaff Mall will be buzzing with youthful energy and photo-worthy moments around every corner. Even better, every activity is free, making it a stress-free way to turn an ordinary Saturday into something memorable.

Creative minds can roll up their sleeves and dive into a hands-on craft during JCPenney Kids Zone to make memories for mom. This month, they will create a flower bouquet for Mother's Day with wood sticks, tissue paper, glue dots, twine, cardboard and plenty of markers. Parents will receive a 10% off coupon to use in-store the same day, making the experience rewarding for both kids and grown-ups. No registration is required to participate.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

Date and Time: On Sat, 09 May 2026 11:00 - Sat, 09 May 2026 12:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community