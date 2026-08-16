DIY and Donuts: Diamond Art Mania for Tweens and Teens
DIY and Donuts: Diamond Art Mania for Tweens and Teens
"Diamond art mania has come to the library! Bring your friends and join us in making bookmarks, coasters, and cards. Donuts, drinks, and all supplies provided. For tweens and teens, ages 10-18. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537.
Funding provided by the Friends of the Prescott Public Library."
Prescott Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov