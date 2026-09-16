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DIY and Donuts for Teens: Fall Harvest Terrariums

DIY and Donuts for Teens: Fall Harvest Terrariums

"Create autumn magic in a jar! A variety of items available to create a festive fall or boo-tiful terrarium. Donuts, drinks, and all supplies provided. For tweens and teens, ages 10-18. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537.

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Prescott Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info