The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Doors of Deception with Paul Vigil” on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Magician Paul Vigil comes direct from his full-time home in Las Vegas, where for many years he performed a highly acclaimed one-man magic show at the Mirage Resort. Paul has appeared regularly on TV, including Penn & Teller Fool Us, performances at every major Las Vegas casino, full house shows at the famous Hollywood Magic Castle, corporate events for fortune 500 CEOs, and private performances for Nobel Laureates.

Paul’s specialty is crafting incredibly fooling magic that is not only unique but regularly fools fellow performers. Paul now travels the globe performing his passionately powerful style of magic and mentalism, leaving audiences in a state of complete disbelief.

Penn & Teller refer to Paul Vigil as one of the most diabolical performers in the world of magic. Some call him a magician; some call him a mind reader and perhaps even a kind of psychic. In the end Paul Vigil will fool you deeply with his unique magic, high energy, fun show and offbeat personality.

With a run time of 65 minutes Paul takes audiences on a journey through the classics of magic (all with his own insanely fooling twists) to the presentation of his most clever personal creations - building to an eye-popping finale that has to be seen to be believed!

Paul’s background is as diverse as his magic, starting with attending Utah State University where he received a “Botanical Preservation Corp” scholarship. That in turn led him to study the science of ethno-pharmacology and magic used throughout history. Paul now combines this knowledge into the heart & soul of his incredibly theatrical performances. Paul’s mind for magic was heavily influenced by his dear friend and protégé of nearly two decades, the late Johnny Thompson — widely considered (including by Penn & Teller) as one of the greatest magicians of all time.

Paul has travelled the world studying Shamanic medicines, with knowledge that he incorporates into his performances. Paul strongly believes that magic & mysticism can have a consciousness enhancing effect on humans, and his mind-altering show taps into both the real and surreal. He seeks those crazy moments in his show that transcend – so that audiences deeply feel genuine mystery – where even the smartest people attending his show might begin to doubt what they have experienced.

Paul is excited to bring his mind-altering astonishment to sophisticated audiences for a one night only event in Sedona!

Join us for “Doors of Deception with Paul Vigil” on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $40 general admission and $50 for VIP seating (first three rows and includes a complimentary glass of a Merlot or Sauvignon Blanc wine (21 and over) or a soda/water upon arrival.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

