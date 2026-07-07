Downtown Flagstaff Geology Rocks Tour with Willow Bend

Discover Downtown Geology with Willow Bend!

Join Willow Bend for a guided Downtown Geology Tour—a 45-minute to 1-hour walking exploration inspired by local Flagstaff author Marie Jackson’s Stone Landmarks book. This exclusive experience offers a fresh perspective on downtown Flagstaff, blending natural history, architecture, and local heritage. Meeting location sent upon registration.

Learn about the ancient stones used to build Flagstaff’s iconic structures, including Moenkopi Sandstone, Pumiceous Dacite, Kaibab Limestone, and Malapais Basalt. Discover how architectural styles evolved, how preferences for rock types changed over time, and how geology intersects with local history.

Highlights include:

Searching for fossils on the Ice House walls

Identifying the stone known as “Arizona Red”

Visiting a mini “Grand Canyon” at Heritage Square

Viewing intricate stone etchings—and more!

This tour is wheelchair and stroller accessible, and suitable for all ages. Registration is required.

Cost:

$15 for members

$20 for non-members

(Ages 5 and under are free.)

Cancellation Policy:

If you need to cancel your registration, please email info@willowbendcenter.org with at least 72 hours notice to receive a full refund, or to be rebooked on a future tour.

This event may be cancelled in the event of low attendance or inclement weather. If cancelled, tour participants will be given the option to either receive a refund or be rebooked on a future tour.