Dr. Steve Taubman's Mind Magic

Dr. Steve Taubman is making a Sedona stop with “Mind Magic” live at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 3:00 p.m., presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Join Dr. Steve Taubman for an afternoon of laughter and astonishment. Experience this nationally acclaimed mystifying high-energy performance where world-class mentalism and side-splitting comedy meet.

Dr. Steve pulls back the curtain on the psychological mechanics of human behavior, leaving you astonished, entertained, and wanting more. He captivates imagination, casts a shadow of doubt on the limits of reality, and leaves an indelible impression on the soul.

His celebrity fans include Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin, John Cleese, Dick Cavett, Sigourney Weaver, Brian Dennehy, and more!

"Best I've ever seen! Truly extraordinary! And I loved our discussion on the subconscious mind. You're a brilliant fellow!" — John Cleese, Monty Python, A Fish Called Wanda

Through his mind-bending mixture of secret skills, Dr. Steve performs the seemingly impossible, pairing his miracles with keen insights about how we think and behave. This show is not just astonishing; it’s transformational.

Dr. Steve Taubman: Mind Magic takes the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $37 general admission; $47 VIP experience (first two rows plus after show meet-and-greet).

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.