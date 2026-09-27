Drawn Together

Reception:

Thursday | October 8, 2026

5 – 7 PM

This exhibition celebrates drawing as a shared practice rooted in collaboration, and creative exchange. Artists affiliated with the Hozhoni Foundation, a nonprofit serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, worked alongside invited artists to create the drawings presented here, responding to one another’s ideas, marks, and approaches.

Throughout the exhibit, a rotating selection of curated student projects inspired by these works will extend the dialogue through observation, interpretation, and response.