Drawn Together
Drawn Together
Reception:
Thursday | October 8, 2026
5 – 7 PM
This exhibition celebrates drawing as a shared practice rooted in collaboration, and creative exchange. Artists affiliated with the Hozhoni Foundation, a nonprofit serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, worked alongside invited artists to create the drawings presented here, responding to one another’s ideas, marks, and approaches.
Throughout the exhibit, a rotating selection of curated student projects inspired by these works will extend the dialogue through observation, interpretation, and response.
Old Main
Every 4 weeks through Nov 18, 2026.
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
NAU College of Arts and Letters
artsandletters@nau.edu
Old Main
620 Knoles DrFlagstaff, Arizona 86011