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Drawn Together

Drawn Together

Reception:

Thursday | October 8, 2026

5 – 7 PM

This exhibition celebrates drawing as a shared practice rooted in collaboration, and creative exchange. Artists affiliated with the Hozhoni Foundation, a nonprofit serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, worked alongside invited artists to create the drawings presented here, responding to one another’s ideas, marks, and approaches.

Throughout the exhibit, a rotating selection of curated student projects inspired by these works will extend the dialogue through observation, interpretation, and response.

Old Main
Every 4 weeks through Nov 18, 2026.
Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

NAU College of Arts and Letters
artsandletters@nau.edu
nau.edu/cal/events
Old Main
620 Knoles Dr
Flagstaff, Arizona 86011