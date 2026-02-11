'Duck Soup' Film Screening and Discussion

Northern Arizona University and the Sedona International Film Festival are partnering to present The Classics, a monthly classic film series.

NAU/SIFF Classics will be curated and hosted by School of Communication Professor Emeritus Paul Helford.

The series will continue on Thursday, June 18 with “Duck Soup” — from 1933 — directed by Leo McCarey and starring Groucho, Chico, Harpo, and Zeppo Marx.

The President of Freedonia, Rufus T. Firefly, declares war to save his country from financial collapse in this anarchic comedy masterpiece. A box-office disappointment on release, it’s now considered one of the Marx Brothers’ two greatest films. Banned by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, who took it as a personal attack, which delighted the Marx Brothers. “Duck Soup” is ranked #5 on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 Funniest Movies.

Paul Helford will introduce the film, provide historical and artistic context, and lead a discussion following the movie.

A lifelong film lover Helford has taught and written about films for over 50 years. As a television station manager and award-winning producer, he produced and hosted a weekly classic TV film show. He’s taught high school and college film classes. At NAU he started the film program major in 2006 and has co-directed and co-hosted the NAU College of Arts and Letters film series since 2004.

“Duck Soup” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, June 18 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

