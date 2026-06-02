'Dust to Malibu' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona theatrical premiere of “Dust to Malibu” showing June 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Dust to Malibu” premiered at the recent Sedona International Film Festival and has been featured in dozens of prestigious film festivals around the country.

After turning his life around, a father (Tim Daly) tries to make amends with his estranged daughter (Alex Sgambati) whom he hasn't seen in years. He hopes to convince her to take a road trip from Missouri to the West Coast to respect his deceased ex-wife’s wishes her ashes be placed in the Pacific Ocean.

The daughter’s resentment towards the man who left her mother has built such a barrier over the years that she flatly rejects the idea. Circumstances force her to have little choice so she reluctantly agrees to the trip.

What begins as an uncomfortable journey filled with unspoken resentment slowly unfolds through shared experiences into tolerance, communication, and a fragile understanding between the two. The dark clouds between them lift until a twist changes everything, leaving Jessie feeling angry and betrayed.

Then she discovers the real reasons behind her father’s wish to reconnect.

“Dust to Malibu” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre June 12-18. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 12, 13, 17 and 18 at 3:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 14, 15 and 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

