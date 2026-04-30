'Eagles of the Republic' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Eagles of the Republic” showing May 8-14 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Eagles of the Republic” was Sweden’s official entry to the Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.

Egypt’s most adored actor, George Fahmy (Fares Fares) is pressured to star in a film commissioned by the highest authorities. He reluctantly accepts the role and finds himself thrown into the inner circle of power. Like a moth drawn to the flame, he begins an affair with the mysterious wife of the general overseeing the film.

“A brilliantly executed satire … deftly and daringly blending fact and fiction.” — Deadline

“Smart and timely … a clever lesson in how truth can be scarier than fiction.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“Fascinating!” — Indiewire

“Eagles of the Republic” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre May 8-14. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Thursday, May 8, 9, 10 and 14 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 11, 12 and 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.