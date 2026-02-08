East Flagstaff Community Market is Back at the Flagstaff Mall May 16

Local flavors and community pride take center stage as the East Flagstaff Community Market brings together regional vendors, artisans and small businesses for a lively day of shopping and connection. Located in the east parking lot, guests can browse a rotating selection of handmade goods, fresh products and locally crafted items while supporting entrepreneurs who help shape the character of the Flagstaff community. Whether visitors are searching for unique gifts, locally made treats or simply an enjoyable way to spend the morning, the market offers a welcoming atmosphere filled with friendly faces and one-of-a-kind finds.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3626916-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: On Saturday May 16, 2026 at 08:00 - 13:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community