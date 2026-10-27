'Eddie Cochran: Don't Forget Me' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Eddie Cochran: Don’t Forget Me” showing Nov. 6-12 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Eddie Cochran died aged just 21, yet his influence can still be heard in generations of artists from The Beatles and The Rolling Stones to today’s contemporary artists.

From BAFTA and Academy Award-winning producers and filmmakers Goldfinch comes the first official biography on rock & roll icon Eddie Cochran. “Eddie Cochran: Don’t Forget Me” is made in partnership with the Cochran Family Estate, chronicling the extraordinary but tragically short life of the rock & roll pioneer, with dramatic recreations featuring Jack Harris as Eddie Cochran and Frances Barber as his mother, Alice Cochran.

Cochran’s influence is immeasurable. At just 21, he left behind a body of work that would inspire generations of musicians and artists. This intimate portrait weaves never-before-seen archival material with powerful testimonies from some of music’s most influential artists and cultural figures including Keith Richards, Sting, Rod Stewart, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol and more.

From his heartfelt devotion to his mother to his timeless music that continues to electrify stages across the world, this film explores the duality of Eddie’s life: a young man brimming with joy and possibility, and an artist whose voice continues to echo long after his untimely death.

“Eddie Cochran: Don’t Forget Me” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Nov. 6-12. Showtimes will be Friday, Nov. 6 at 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 7, 11 and 12 at 3:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 8, 9 and 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

