Elden Pueblo: What have we learned from a Century of Education and Research?

Please join the Northern Arizona Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society for a presentation by Peter J. Pilles Jr.

This presentation will focus on the history of work at Elden Pueblo and what has been learned about the site that indicates it is still a rich field for archaeological research and Tribal collaboration. New information about the growth of the pueblo through time, its relationship to other sites in the region, the social structure of its people, and Hopi traditions about the pueblo will be presented. From the 1970s assumption that Elden Pueblo was of no scientific value, our 40-plus years of work have demonstrated that Elden Pueblo is one of the most significant sites in the archaeology of northern Arizona and still offers a wealth of information to share with people today.

Peter Pilles graduated from Arizona State University and worked for Pueblo Grande Museum and the Museum of Northern Arizona. In 1975 he became the Coconino National Forest Archaeologist until his retirement. His primary research interest is focused around northern Arizona’s Sinagua culture and the many connections with affiliated people today. He is also active in rock art documentation, stabilization, the Elden Pueblo project, and collaborating with volunteers.

