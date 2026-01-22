'Eleanor the Great' Film Encore

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona encore of “Eleanor the Great” showing July 3-9 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Eleanor the Great” features a bravura performance from June Squibb in the title role of the spirited 94-year-old who tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own.

Eleanor Morgenstein has always stayed engaged and connected to the people around her. So, after a devastating loss, she relocates from Florida to New York City to live with her daughter and grandson, hoping to reconnect with her family. Instead, she feels even more adrift and invisible.

One day she unknowingly wanders into a support group where she doesn’t quite belong, only to reveal a story that unwittingly brings her a level of attention she did not intend. Eleanor finds herself caught up in the enlivening consequences as a young journalism student pursues her as a friend and mentor. When things go too far, Eleanor must confront the truth.

In her directorial debut, Scarlett Johansson brings together themes of aging, family, loss and what constitutes deceit, as this story of friendship and history turns into a profound tale of complicated humanity.

“Eleanor the Great” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 3-9. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 3, 4, 5 and 6 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 7, 8 and 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

