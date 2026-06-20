'Elena's War' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Elena’s War” showing July 3-9 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

In the heart of Rome's Jewish ghetto during WWII, one woman's defiance became an act of heroism that history nearly forgot.

This powerful historical drama tells the true story of Elena Di Porto — a fiercely independent Roman Jewish woman who defied fascism and risked everything to save lives. Branded "Elena the Crazy" for her scandalous rejection of social norms — she smoked, wore trousers, played billiards, and refused to be silenced — Elena became a relentless thorn in the side of the fascist regime that threatened her community's very existence.

Arrested repeatedly for confronting the forces occupying her neighborhood, Elena's rebellious spirit marked her as dangerous to the regime. As the Nazi occupation tightened its grip on Rome in 1943, this fearless woman joined the resistance and uncovered intelligence that could save hundreds of lives. When she learned of the impending roundup of the ghetto, Elena faced her greatest challenge: armed with the truth, she raced through the streets in a desperate attempt to warn her neighbors of the coming horror.

A stirring portrait of rebellion, resilience, and the cost of speaking truth to power, “Elena's War” celebrates the indomitable spirit of a woman who refused to remain silent and dared to stand alone against tyranny — a woman whose extraordinary bravery left an indelible mark on the history of Rome's Jewish community.

“Elena’s War” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 3-9. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 3, 4, 5 and 6 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 7, 8 and 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.