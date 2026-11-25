The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the special Sedona premiere of “Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story” on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Meet the star of the film — Carol Connors — and filmmaker Alex Rotaru who will be in Sedona to host the film and do a live Q&A discussion after the screening.

She was Elvis Presley’s sweetheart … Phil Spector’s muse … Rocky Balboa’s songwriter … Carroll Shelby’s getaway driver … and the most famous Diva that you’ve never heard of!

“Elvis, Rocky & Me” — the feature biographical documentary of legendary, twice Academy Award-nominated, hit singer and songwriter, Carol Connors — tells the tale of her wild ride through the film and music industries. The film features an all-star lineup of her friends, including Talia Shire, Bill Conti, Dionne Warwick, Irwin Winkler, Diane Warren, Mike Tyson, Barbi Benton, David Shire, and many more.

Carol’s story builds in unexpected ways — every moment you think her story has ended something new and amazing happens.

Carol's autobiography of the same name as our film came out in 2025, and its audiobook version was nominated for a Grammy in 2026. In typical Carol fashion, she lost... to the Dalai Lama! The film is qualified for the 2026 Oscar race for Best Original Song and Best Feature Documentary.

“Carol is that rarest of birds — both iconic and iconoclastic, subject and object, ironic and self-deprecating — but above all she is supremely talented, sharp-witted, and the biggest enemy of boredom,” said filmmaker Alex Rotaru. “How she endures as the most colorful character to be found anywhere in the rogues gallery called Hollywood is an industry-wide, deeply envied secret.”

“It’s been my supreme privilege and willpower test to go on this journey of discovery with one of the last great Divas who more often than not has left me speechless with the uncanny depth and breadth of the experience and wisdom collected through her years as a real-life, synchronistic Forrest Gump of Hollywood and Rock 'n' Roll over the course of eight decades.”

Carol and Alex will host the film and Q&A (maybe with a few surprises!), and Carol will be selling and signing her autobiography in hard copy in the lobby after the show.

Tickets are $15 general admission or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

