Emilia & the Aliveness returns to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on May 28th for an evening of poetry, music, film, movement, and storytelling from the heart.

This event is the culmination of almost seven years of devotional creativity — and the incredible transformation that occurs when we commit to something beyond ourselves.

In this time, Emilia has written hundreds of poems, danced, learned the piano, guitar, flute, composed music, became a singer-songwriter, recorded an EP, created short films, made her own clothes, decorated spaces, took countless photographs, painted, illustrated and macramé’d.

She has repeatedly challenged her fears and discovered all kinds of untapped resources and capabilities along the way.

Her live events share a glimpse into the inspiration that fuels her life.

From lived experience, she believes everyone can access endless gifts through intention, consistency and surrender. She has devoted herself to finding all of the ways we can finesse genius out of ourselves and is obsessed with the expanse of the human heart. At the core of it, she is deeply curious about what it looks and feels like to be fully alive.

Emilia’s signature authentic, humorous and improvisational style allows her to weave her creative expression in a potent and gentle way, bringing us right back to ourselves and our own inspiration.

Her work reflects the depth of her personal journey and is rich with passion, grace and insights. It is an offering of what she’s learned and is learning.

She never knows for sure what she’s going to “do” when she steps onto the stage, because she loves unfolding the universe on the spot—showing up in her fullness and curiosity and seeing what happens from there.

It is never the same way twice.

Whatever form it takes, it is always timely, powerful, nourishing and inspiring.

That being said, on this particular evening, we may find ourselves becoming the ocean, singing songs from the creek, and meeting ourselves in a million different ways as we sing, cry and laugh together.

A powerful rebirth and tender blooming of the heart through creativity.

To learn more about Emilia and her work, visit www.divineandhuman.com.

“Emilia & the Aliveness” will perform at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, May 28th at 7pm. Tickets for this event are $44.

Tickets can be ordered online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.com or on the phone by calling 928-282-1177 to order by phone. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

