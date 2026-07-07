Emilia & the Aliveness: Italy & the Root of the Soul

Step into the streets of Italy with Emilia & the Aliveness at the Mary D Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m., with an evening of music, poetry, photography, dance, film, laughter and storytelling from the heart.

We will travel from the magnificent cathedrals and timeless art of Florence to the basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, from the fountains and ruins of Rome to a charming chalet in the Dolomites, and the crystal waters of Lago di Garda to a sanctuary by the sea in Cinque Terre.

Emilia will be sharing her most loved (and new!) original music and poetry sprinkled with Italian translations, showing photographs and films from her pilgrimage to Italy last fall, as well as telling incredible stories of synchronicities and a timeless romance with the unfolding of life.

It is the intention of this show to create a space of reverence and awe for beauty, to share humanity’s brilliant capacity for devotional creativity and to increase our faith in a love that orchestrates our lives in ways far beyond what we can understand.

Emilia’s offerings inspire, call forth our own heart’s knowing, nourish our wholeness, and give us an opportunity to feel the nuances of our deepest selves.

This evening is born from a deep prayer — to be alive with love, to live from the root of the soul and to experience the joy of life.

Come and immerse yourself in vibrancy, heart, passion and aliveness. A living transmission and invitation into the root of the soul.

This show celebrates and raises funds for Emilia’s return to Italy in August to continue her pilgrimage and uncover more treasures to share. This is her final performance in Sedona this summer — you won’t want to miss this one-time experience!

To learn more about Emilia and her work, visit www.divineandhuman.com.

Emilia & the Aliveness will perform her one-woman show “Italy & the Root of the Soul” at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for this event are $33.

Tickets can be ordered online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.com or on the phone by calling 928-282-1177 to order by phone. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

