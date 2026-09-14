ESAConnection Networking Webinar - New Federal Tax Laws for Education Vendors

Pathfinder founder Amaan joins ESAConnection’s monthly networking webinar to explain the new federal Education Freedom Tax Credit and what it means for education vendors.

How to join

Register and the join link will be sent to you before the event starts.

Who it's for

Arizona ESA families - whether you're brand new to the program or a seasoned contract holder. The Pathfinder Parent Support Team will be there to answer your ESA questions on the spot.

Registration required. Limited spots available.

Register