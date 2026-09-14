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ESAConnection Networking Webinar - New Federal Tax Laws for Education Vendors

ESAConnection Networking Webinar - New Federal Tax Laws for Education Vendors

Pathfinder founder Amaan joins ESAConnection’s monthly networking webinar to explain the new federal Education Freedom Tax Credit and what it means for education vendors.

How to join
Register and the join link will be sent to you before the event starts.

Who it's for
Arizona ESA families - whether you're brand new to the program or a seasoned contract holder. The Pathfinder Parent Support Team will be there to answer your ESA questions on the spot.

Registration required. Limited spots available.

Register

Zoom
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pathfinder Card
833-348-6330
support@pathfindercard.com
https://www.pathfindercard.com/
Zoom