'Ethan Bloom' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Ethan Bloom” showing June 26-July 2 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“Ethan Bloom” was the winner of the Directors’ Choice Award for Best Feature Film Comedy at the recent Sedona International Film Festival.

Thirteen-year-old Ethan (Hank Greenspan) is supposed to be preparing for his bar mitzvah — but despite his Jewish family, Ethan is convinced his spiritual calling is with the Catholic church, where he secretly finds solace under the guidance of Father Diaz (Carlos Ponce).

Through the wisdom of an unconventional rabbi (Rachelle Lefevre), the love of his complicated father (Joshua Malina), and his first romance with a cowboy-boot-wearing girl who can put him in a headlock, Ethan must confront his lies and grief to discover that faith isn’t about choosing sides — it’s about honoring all the messy, beautiful pieces of who we are.

“Ethan Bloom” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres June 26-July 2. Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Monday, June 26, 28 and 29 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 30, July 1 and 2 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

