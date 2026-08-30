Ethnobotany Walk @ Red Rock State Park
Ethnobotany Walk @ Red Rock State Park
Learning more about the native plants and trees in the local area is a great way to enhance any hike. Our volunteer guides explain how plant life is interconnected with indigenous cultures, pioneer settlers, and people in our contemporary times. This interpretive experience lasts between 1½-2 hours and takes place along easy trails near the Visitor Center. Please bring water and wear suitable footwear for walking on dirt trails.
Red Rock State Park
Included with park entry fee, $10/adult, $5/youth
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through May 23, 2027.
Red Rock State Park
4050 Red Rock Loop RoadSedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-6907
vmarshall@azstateparks.gov