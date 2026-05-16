Ever Brilliant Thing

Come be part of Every Brilliant Thing, the internationally acclaimed, actor-driven play by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe. Performed in an intimate Flagstaff theatre setting, this interactive production invites you to become part of the story—because sometimes the most brilliant things in life are shared together.

The play explores themes of depression, hope, and resilience through the eyes of a child who begins making a list of everything worth living for: ice cream, roller coasters, laughing so hard you snort. As the list grows, so does a powerful story about love, survival, and finding light in the darkest places.

In this production, the performer connects directly with the audience, creating a deeply personal and unforgettable experience. No two performances are the same—because you are part of the story.

Sponsored by the Art Flores Memorial Foundation.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com