The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Everest: The Other Side” showing Nov. 27-Dec. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

From Academy Award-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin comes “Everest: The Other Side” — an intimate portrait of two people bound by love, ambition, and the pursuit of the impossible.

Elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson fell deeply in love while reaching the pinnacle of their sport. Their drive sharpened into a shared dream: to climb and ski the direct North Face of Mount Everest — the most difficult and dangerous climb on the mountain and the most coveted ski line on Earth.

Thousands have summited the mountain via Nepal's southeast ridge, but only a handful have ever reached the top by this route — and no one has successfully skied down. Already known for their extraordinary feats in the mountains and no strangers to loss, Morrison and Nelson stake everything on this daunting challenge.

“Everest: The Other Side” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Nov. 27-Dec.3. Showtimes will be Friday and Sunday, Nov. 27 and 29 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday and Thursday, Nov. 28 and Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 4:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

