Excuse To Wear This!

Close your eyes and envision that one thing in your closet that you love…but never have the right occasion to wear.

Well, now you do!

On June 26th we invite all to come to the Hall decked out in that fancy, wacky, unique, gaudy(?) fit, and bee prepared for some fun!

🪉We will have Braya playing harp from 6-9pm

*Contest* We want you to show it off too! So snap a photo at The Mead Hall in that rad ensemble, post it and tag us @drinkinghornmeadery and bee entered to win a Wooden Mead Tankard and a Bottle (for a penny)!

So, who are you coming with for the shindig?!