Fadeaway Sessions featuring Bovine

Fadeaway Sessions is a live music series benefitting environmentally-focused non-profits through 1% For The Planet.

Roll in, drop bag, and listen in. Each show features a different musician — some artists are local and some are taking a detour from the open road. Genres range from Indie Folk and Americana to Cosmic Country and beyond. Performances are relaxed, stripped back, and intimate — akin to a living room jam session. Sessions are always free and open to the public.