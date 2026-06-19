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Fadeaway Sessions featuring Bovine

Fadeaway Sessions featuring Bovine

Fadeaway Sessions is a live music series benefitting environmentally-focused non-profits through 1% For The Planet.

Roll in, drop bag, and listen in. Each show features a different musician — some artists are local and some are taking a detour from the open road. Genres range from Indie Folk and Americana to Cosmic Country and beyond. Performances are relaxed, stripped back, and intimate — akin to a living room jam session. Sessions are always free and open to the public.

High Country Motor Lodge
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

High Country Motor Lodge
9287745221
https://highcountrymotorlodge.com
High Country Motor Lodge
1000 W Route 66
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287745221
https://highcountrymotorlodge.com