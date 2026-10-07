'Fallen Angels' Worldwide Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe for the worldwide premiere of “Fallen Angels by Noël Coward” showing Oct. 22 and 25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Sparkling, dizzying, and deliciously potent, “Fallen Angels” — Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners — shocked and delighted audiences at its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances — with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

Starring Golden Globe-winner Rose Byrne and Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara, with Tracee Chimo, Mark Consuelos (making his Broadway debut), Christopher Fitzgerald and Aasif Mandvi, this new Roundabout Theatre and Tony Award-winning production of ‘pure escapist fun’ (The New York Times) was filmed live on stage at Broadway’s Todd Haimes Theatre and now comes to the big screen.

This theater on screen production is sponsored by Chuck Marr.

“Fallen Angels by Noël Coward” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

