Families are Invited to Indoor Trick-or-Treating Event at Flagstaff Mall

An interactive event for trick-or-treaters will provide a climate controlled venue for a howling good time. Families should plan to check in at the Management Monsters table in the Entertainment Area outside JCPenney. Each child will receive a pre-stuffed treat bag with candy and a Halloween squishy collectible, along with a map of participating stores where they can collect candy. Trick-or-treaters will check off the stores they visit as they go, vote for their favorite Halloween decorated store, and turn in their maps as their entry into a prize drawing.

In addition, guests can participate in a social media Halloween Costume Contest by taking their photos in front of the mall backdrops in the Halloween Haunt (grass) area, posting them on the Flagstaff Mall Facebook page and tagging Flagstaff Mall. Three winners will be selected among the entries, including Most Likes, Random Pick and Mall Management Favorite. Winners will receive Flagstaff Mall gift cards and Halloween squishies.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3872464-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: Saturday, 31 October 2026 at 15:00 - 17:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community