Family Fun Day at the JCPenney Kids Zone at the Flagstaff Mall is July 11

It isn't summer if there aren't bugs. Fortunately, kids can bring home some little critters that are more cute than creepy crawly with a hands-on craft during JCPenney Kids Zone in July. Kids can create a bug or safari animal magnet with provided supplies, including foam pieces, googly eyes and magnets. In addition, parents will receive a 10% off coupon to use in-store the same day. No registration is required to participate.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3722457-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: On Saturday July 11, 2026 at 11:00 - 12:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community